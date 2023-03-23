H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.18

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as high as C$12.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 454,405 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$190,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31. Insiders have sold a total of 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.