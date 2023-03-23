Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of HPP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $850.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

