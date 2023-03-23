Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 193,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,774,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

