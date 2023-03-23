Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humacyte Stock Up 4.1 %

Humacyte stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.