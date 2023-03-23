Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humacyte Stock Up 4.1 %

Humacyte stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humacyte Company Profile

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

