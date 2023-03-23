Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 94 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,777,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

