Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.84

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $26.02. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 35,743 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

