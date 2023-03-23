IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,355.25

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,355.25 ($16.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($18.40). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,498 ($18.40), with a volume of 252,527 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.32) to GBX 1,800 ($22.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.68) to GBX 1,870 ($22.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,855 ($22.78).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,511.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

IMI Increases Dividend

About IMI

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,921.35%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.