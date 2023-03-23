Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Immunome

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.74. Immunome has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.