Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
