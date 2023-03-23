Immunovant, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).
Immunovant Stock Down 2.3 %
IMVT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant
In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
