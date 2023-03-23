Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $826.41

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.41 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.70). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 867 ($10.65), with a volume of 714,328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Inchcape Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 826.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

