Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 29,065 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$53.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
Featured Articles
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.