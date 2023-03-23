Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 29,065 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of C$422.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

