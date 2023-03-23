INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Trading Up 36.6%

INEO Tech Corp. (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 36.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 19,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 9,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

INEO Tech Trading Up 36.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.10.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc, offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location.

