Instem (LON:INS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $654.34

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.34 ($8.04) and traded as low as GBX 635 ($7.80). Instem shares last traded at GBX 635 ($7.80), with a volume of 10,260 shares changing hands.

Instem Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,937.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 644.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 654.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Insider Transactions at Instem

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($128,945.11). Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

