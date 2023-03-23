Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

