InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.28

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.28 and traded as high as $67.18. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 108,968 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.65) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,200 ($76.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.