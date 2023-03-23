InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.28

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.28 and traded as high as $67.18. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 108,968 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.65) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,200 ($76.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
