Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,017 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

