Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.32

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.32 and traded as high as $66.82. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 6,195 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

