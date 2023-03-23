Investors Buy High Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 3,996 call options.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.36. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

