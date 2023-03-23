Investors Buy High Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 3,996 call options.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.36. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.
In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
