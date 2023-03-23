Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

