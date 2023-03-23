Investors Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,914,000 after buying an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

SU opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

