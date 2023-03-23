Investors Buy Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

