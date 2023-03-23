Investors Buy Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.