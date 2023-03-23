Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Bank ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,067 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,521 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

