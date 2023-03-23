Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Natixis grew its position in Ameren by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 77,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 325,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

