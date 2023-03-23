Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,815.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

