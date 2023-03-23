IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

In other news, CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

