iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.46 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

