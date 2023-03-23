iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.23. Approximately 67,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 141,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.
The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
