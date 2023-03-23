iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Shares Down 1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71. 142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

