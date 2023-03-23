iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

