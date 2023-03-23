iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 345,931 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 174,728 put options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,561,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,728,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.