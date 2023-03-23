iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 331% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

