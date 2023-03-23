iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $67,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

