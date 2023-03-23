i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Trading Down 4.3%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 20,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.44.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

