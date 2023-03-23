JDM Financial Group LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

