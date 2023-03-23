Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €53.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €41.40 ($44.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 52 week high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.18.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

