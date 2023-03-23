Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

NSRGY stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nestlé by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

