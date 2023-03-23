JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of JELD opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $998,260. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.