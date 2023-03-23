JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,776 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

