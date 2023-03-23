JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
