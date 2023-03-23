Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

