Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of JCI opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

