Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.21

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 121.40 ($1.49). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 2,424,828 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JSG. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £518.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,003.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,920.42). 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

