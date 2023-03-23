Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $67,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

