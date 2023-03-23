JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

JVAL opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $660.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

