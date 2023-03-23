Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.94

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.94 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.68). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 135.30 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,014,829 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.17 ($1.67).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.94. The company has a market cap of £737.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,691.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

About Jupiter Fund Management

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.