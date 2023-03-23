Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.66.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Kadant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

