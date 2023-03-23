KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KAR. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

