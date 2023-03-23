Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.18. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 7,396 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Kingstone Companies Stock Up 7.6 %
The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.