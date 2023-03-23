Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.18. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 7,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingstone Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading

