Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $9.26. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 104,540 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,609. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.