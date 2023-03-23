Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

